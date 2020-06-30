All of the Oregon Coast is family-oriented. Kids can find fun things to do in any area, especially in the great outdoors. But Seaside on Oregon’s North Coast, about 20 miles south of Astoria, is the quintessential family destination. It has all the trappings of a tourist town – bumper cars, arcade, boardwalk, taffy shops, a carousel, a trolley and an aquarium – and kids and teens love it. Haystack Rock at Cannon Beach is another kids’ favorite location, as is the Oregon Coast Aquarium in Newport.
