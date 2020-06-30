Tides affect the beaches, coastal rivers, estuaries and deltas as well as harbors, channels and bays on the coast. Every day brings two high tides and two low tides, with about six hours between each. On the beach, low tides are perfect for activities like clamming, tide pooling, beachcombing, sandcastle building, jogging and fat-tire biking, but you have to be careful. At high tide the beach narrows significantly, and rising water can narrow passageways that were once wide, leaving you stranded. Be sure to pick up a tide chart before exploring the beaches or waterways and always keep an eye on the ocean and water levels. In the rivers and bays, higher tide provides deeper water for boating and paddling, which is good so you won’t collide with submerged objects, sandbar and rocks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.