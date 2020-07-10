Seaside and Gearhart are year-round destinations. Summer is the most popular season. Temperatures range from the 60s and 70s during the day to the 50s at night, though the ocean is always too cold for swimming unless you're especially hardy or have a wetsuit. Spring and fall are cooler and rainier than summer, though both seasons are still delightful in this area. Winter is not terribly cold, ranging from the 40s and 50s in the day to the mid-30s at night. Many of the attractions are still open in winter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.