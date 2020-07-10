Layers! During the summer bring shorts and light shirts along but also a windbreaker or raincoat. The fall will be cooler in the evening, so bring a coat or sweater. In the winter you will want warm clothes and a warm winter coat. A raincoat is good to have in any season. Umbrellas are not recommended along the coast because of the strong winds.
