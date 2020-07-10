It’s said that in the 1600s Spanish explorers buried treasure either on the slopes or at the foot of Neahkahnie Mountain, which is north of Manzanita in Oswald West State Park. The lost treasure has been the subject of many searches and even a movie called Tillamook Treasure. Digging for treasure, however, is now prohibited by the Oregon Parks Service.
