Willapa Bay is considered the cleanest estuary in the United States as it’s untouched by big-industry runoff and is flushed daily by the Pacific tides. The oysters naturally growing or farmed here are salty, sweet and delicate. The saline bay is the largest source of farmed oysters in the United States. Because of this, you can enjoy oysters here year round, though many people still say that the oysters are best during the cold “r” months.
