The closest major airports are in Seattle (165 miles away) and Portland (155 miles away). Smaller airports are in Astoria, Oregon, as well as Ilwaco, Washington. Drive to the Peninsula via U.S. Highway 101 from Oregon. From Seattle, take Interstate 5 South then head west on U.S. Highway 101 to the coast.
