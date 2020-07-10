The Cape Disappointment Lighthouse, the oldest on the West Coast, is closed to climbing. But you can visit the lighthouse grounds by parking at the Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center and making a steep, 1.5 mile hike. The North Head Lighthouse, also in Cape Disappointment State Park, is open for climbing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.