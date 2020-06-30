Camping on the beach is permitted in many places on the Oregon & SW Washington coasts. However, you are not allowed to camp adjacent to state parks or to many towns. Always check tide charts or ask local residents about tides before you set up camp on a beach you don’t know about.
