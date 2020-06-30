There are 11 lighthouses on the coast. North to south they are:
Tillamook Rock Light in Seaside
Cape Meares Light in Oceanside
Yaquina Bay Light in Newport
Yaquina Head Light in Newport
Cleft of the Rock Light at Cape Perpetua near Yachats
Heceta Head Light in Florence
Umpqua River Light in Winchester Bay
Cape Arago Light in Coos Bay
Coquille River Light in Bandon
Cape Blanco Light in Port Orford
Pelican Bay Light in Brookings
