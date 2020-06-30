There are 11 lighthouses on the coast. North to south they are:

Tillamook Rock Light in Seaside

Cape Meares Light in Oceanside

Yaquina Bay Light in Newport

Yaquina Head Light in Newport

Cleft of the Rock Light at Cape Perpetua near Yachats

Heceta Head Light in Florence

Umpqua River Light in Winchester Bay

Cape Arago Light in Coos Bay

Coquille River Light in Bandon

Cape Blanco Light in Port Orford

Pelican Bay Light in Brookings

