Here are a few of the distances and travel times to popular Oregon Coast towns:
Portland to Astoria: 97 miles, about 2 hours
Portland to Seaside: 79 miles, about 1½ hours
Portland to Lincoln City: 98 miles, about 2 hours
Portland to Depoe Bay: 110 miles, about 2 hours and 20 minutes
Portland to Florence: 173 miles, about 3 hours
Portland to Coos Bay: 223 miles, about 4 hours
Portland to Bandon: 246 miles, about 4½ hours
Portland to Brookings: 344 miles, about 6 hours
