A shell of a good time Clown Bread still a crowd favorite at Astoria Warrenton Crab, Seafood & Wine Festival, taking place April 27-29

Dungeness crab

 Courtesy Astoria-Warrenton Area Chamber of Commerce

Seafood is one of the highlights of an Oregon Coast experience, and it definitely makes a difference when you choose freshly caught local selections rather than frozen or imported seafood. Here are the general Oregon Coast seafood guidelines according to Sea Grant Oregon. Keep in mind that these are general commercial harvest dates, not recreational seasons.

Chinook salmon: North Coast, May to mid-September; Central Coast, various weeks in May, June, July and August and the full months of September and October: Southern Coast, various weeks in May, June, July and August.

Coho salmon: July, August and most of September

Pacific halibut: late June to early August

Albacore tuna: June to October

Lingcod, blackcod, sole, rockfish and flounder: All year round

Dungeness crab: December through mid-August

Pink shrimp: April through October

