Seafood is one of the highlights of an Oregon Coast experience, and it definitely makes a difference when you choose freshly caught local selections rather than frozen or imported seafood. Here are the general Oregon Coast seafood guidelines according to Sea Grant Oregon. Keep in mind that these are general commercial harvest dates, not recreational seasons.
Chinook salmon: North Coast, May to mid-September; Central Coast, various weeks in May, June, July and August and the full months of September and October: Southern Coast, various weeks in May, June, July and August.
Coho salmon: July, August and most of September
Pacific halibut: late June to early August
Albacore tuna: June to October
Lingcod, blackcod, sole, rockfish and flounder: All year round
Dungeness crab: December through mid-August
Pink shrimp: April through October
