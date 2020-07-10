The community is named for a cannon that was lost from the U.S. Navy schooner Shark when it hit land in 1846 while attempting to cross the Columbia Bar, known as the Graveyard of the Pacific. The cannon washed ashore near the town of Elk Creek and inspired the town’s name change to Cannon Beach in 1922.
