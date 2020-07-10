The nearshore and offshore rocks along Cannon Beach are part of Oregon Islands National Wildlife Refuge and home to many seabirds, including Tufted Puffins. Haystack Rock provides nesting ground for puffins and is the Northwest’s most accessible location for viewing puffins. The best time is from early spring through mid-summer. Cannon Beach is a fabulous bird-watching destination year round. Thousands of Common Murres can be seen on the rocks in spring and summer. Pelicans are common from spring through fall, and eagles are a common site along the beach all year.
