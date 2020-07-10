Marine mammals are protected by federal law. It is illegal to disturb, handle or feed them. Reporting marine mammal strandings to the Oregon Marine Mammal Stranding Network is the best way to help them. Call (541) 270-6830. Remember that harbor seal pups are intentionally left on the beach while their mothers hunt for food, so they are usually not stranded. But if they appear sick or injured, call the network. Seals and sea lions can bite. Stay away, keep your pets away and do not pour water on the animals. If you spot a dolphin, porpoise or whale, report the stranding immediately. You can provide supportive care by protecting the animal from the sun or harsh winds, digging trenches for pectoral flippers, rinsing sand out of eyes, keeping the area quiet, pouring water on the animal (avoid the blow hole!) or covering the animal with wet towels if it’s very hot. Do not try to feed, drive back into the water or move the animal in any way.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.