Low tide. At low tide, you walk right up to Haystack Rock and observe many sea creatures such as sea stars, sea slugs, green anemones, crabs, snails, limpets, coral and sponges in the tidepools and intertidal zones. Check local tide tables for the lowest tide and make that your exploration window. You’ll find tide table booklets in locations all over town, including tackle shops, gas stations and visitor centers. Be sure to walk only on sand or bare rock to avoid damaging the natural resources. Haystack Rock is a designated Marine Garden, and all marine life is protected, so removing anything from the site is prohibited. The Haystack Rock Awareness Program offers interpretive programs at the rock at low tides from May to Labor Day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.