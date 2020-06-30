Technically, yes, but you probably won’t want to. Very cold water, rough conditions and deadly rip currents make swimming here a questionable activity. The water never reaches more than 55 degrees, even on hot summer days. Rip currents are common, and submerged rocks and debris can make swimming hazardous. You’ll see surfers and bodyboards out there, but they are well-trained swimmers with a flotation device. Even if you’re not swimming, be cautious about the ocean. Sneaker waves can occur, sweeping you off your feet and into the ocean. Just don’t turn your back to the ocean and always keep a very close eye on kids.
