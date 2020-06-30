Most of Oregon’s and SW Washington's beaches allow dogs. Some require dogs to be leashed or to be under the direct control of their owner. Occasionally, beaches will be closed to dogs to protect wildlife; be sure to check local signage. Be prepared to clean up after your dog.
