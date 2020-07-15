People with a wide range of interests flock to Northern Oregon Coast activities. There’s practically something for everyone – families, solo explorers, dog lovers, anglers, outdoorsmen and women, beach bums, thespians, artists, musicians and the list keeps going. In this wild and wonderful corner of the country, it’s no surprise that many Northern Oregon Coast activities are outdoor oriented.
The beaches and coastline are great places to check out, and many state parks in the area offer pristine beaches perfect for walking, lounging or kite flying. Fill your lungs with fresh air and see the world on foot or by bike with hiking trails that wind through the region; some of them are even interconnecting, and you can follow them between the towns.
Astoria, Oregon, activities allow you to experience the best of the outdoors, be it by hiking, beachcombing, boating, surfing, kayaking and even zip lining. Fishing, including chartering a trip, in the Nehalem Bay and River are popular Manzanita activities. Even the many events and festivals included in Seaside, Oregon, activities utilize the area’s natural resources for events ranging from beach volleyball tournaments to sandcastle building competitions.
Taking It Easy with North Oregon Coast Activities
We get it – you may love nature but camping in it, lacing up your hiking boots or pulling pine needles out of your hair at the end of each day? Maybe not so much. That’s cool too. You’ll have no problem finding North Oregon Coast activities to keep you busy. Discover the vibrant culture of these towns by visiting art galleries, exhibits, museums and theaters. Cultivate your own skill with Cannon Beach activities, like glass blowing classes or plein air art lessons.
Warm up a chilly evening when you unwind with a glass of wine next to a beachside winery’s fire pit. Film buffs and general fans love exploring the filming location of the cult classic Goonies. For another off-beat but also exciting attraction, try the time-honored Tillamook activity of visiting a cheese factory. Wherever the day takes you on the North Coast, it’s anything but boring!
