Astoria, Oregon, has many activities and programs for visitors and locals to enjoy. Getting outside and appreciating nature is a prime Astoria, Oregon, activity year round in the mild temperate coastal climate. Walking the Astoria Riverwalk, hiking on Astoria and Warrenton trails, clamming and beachcombing on Warrenton’s river and ocean beaches and whale watching and bird watching are popular outdoor activities in both summer and winter as well as viewing the wild waves of the jetty at the mouth of the Columbia River. Picnicking, boating and swimming are huge attractions to Warrenton parks in summer.
Even in the rainy weather there are plenty of Astoria, Oregon, activities and programs to do. Visiting shops, antique stores, restaurants, coffee houses, museums and galleries will engage you, in addition to cultural events such as music, theater and dance, movies and swimming at the aquatic center. Astoria has many festivals and events throughout the year as well as the Astoria Sunday Market during the warm season.
You’ll find numerous Astoria activities and programs both indoors and outdoors to keep you busy in this ruggedly beautiful coastal region. Throughout the year, you can find classes and scheduled Astoria, Oregon, activities that are fun to join in on. See our list below for ideas.
Immerse Yourself in Outdoor Astoria, Oregon, Activities and Programs
Astoria, Oregon, activities revolve around the outdoors and enjoying the nature of the magnificent North Coast region. The adventuresome will get a thrill out of ziplining in Warrenton and surfing on the Pacific Ocean at Peter Iredale. Check out surf lessons before you hit the water if you're a novice! Paddleboarding is a delight on the local waterways of Clatsop County, and there are outfitters who will teach you the proper techniques. The John Day River, just east of Astoria, is ideal for beginners, but paddleboarding or canoeing on the Columbia River will require strong athleticism and awareness of the tides.
Avid hikers will be enthused about the many trails around the area where they can trek for miles. The Cathedral Tree Trail, the Astoria Riverwalk and trails in Fort Stevens State Park and Lewis and Clark Historic Park connect with larger trail networks in the Astoria and Warrenton regions of the North Coast.
