Astoria, Oregon, is a small city on the northern Oregon Coast, but it’s not directly on the Pacific and therefore not one of Oregon’s seaside communities. Perched along the banks of the Columbia River facing Washington State, and also bordered by Youngs Bay and Youngs River, Astoria is a river town with a revitalized downtown, a vibrant Riverwalk, restored Victorian mansions and bungalows, rich history and a definite edginess that the locals cherish.
At the very northwest tip of Oregon, Astoria is a perfect place to begin or end a U.S. Highway 101 road trip of the Oregon Coast. However, it’s a destination in its own right, and Portlandians frequently make the two-hour trip to spend the weekend in Astoria’s hip breweries, coffee shops and trendy restaurants, inns and Sunday Market. Astoria’s hilly downtown streets, trolley, water views and cultural offerings are reminiscent of San Francisco, only in smaller, less expensive and less crowded conditions.
On this site we’ll lead you to all Astoria’s wonders, from its art galleries, used bookstores and antique shops to its traditional seafood restaurants and chef-driven bistros.
Things to Do in Astoria, Oregon
Astoria’s most famous landmarks are the Astoria-Megler Bridge that leads to Washington state and the 125-foot Astoria Column that sits 600 feet above the town. Driving across the bridge and climbing the column afford panoramic views of the rivers and bay. You can also visit Fort Clatsop National Memorial, the endpoint of the Lewis and Clark Expedition, to explore historic exhibits, living history exhibitions and hiking trails. The Columbia River Maritime Museum has interactive activities about life on the river, and the Oregon Film Museum offers insight into movies that were filmed in Astoria, including The Goonies. Click around this site to find everything to do in Astoria, including historic attractions and indoor and outdoor recreational opportunities.
Discover Warrenton, Oregon
Five miles west of Astoria, across Youngs Bay via Youngs Bay Bridge, is the city of Warrenton, Oregon. With coastlines along Youngs Bay, the mouth of the Columbia River and the Pacific Ocean, Warrenton is defined by water. Fishing for sturgeon and salmon is prosperous in Youngs Bay, and Warrenton contains both a charter fishing port and major commercial fishing port. Warrenton’s biggest claim to fame is as the home to Fort Stevens State Park. This 4,300-acre state park includes wide, clean Pacific beaches, camping facilities, lake swimming, hiking and biking trails, the Peter Iredale shipwreck and Fort Stevens, a Civil War-era fort that was in service through World War II. This site includes everything you need to know when visiting Warrenton,Oregon, from information about the beaches and state park to where to eat, drink, shop, fish, play and rest in Warrenton.
