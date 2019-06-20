ASTORIA – On Saturday, June 22, at 9 a.m. the Angora Hiking Club will meet at 1125 Marine Drive for an Underground Tour of Astoria led by Jeff Daly. At 9 a.m. Saturday, June 29, the club will hike Saddle Mountain, located off Highway 26 east of Seaside.
The Undeground Tour guides are two locals with a love of Astoria and a passion for sharing the mysteries of its underground tunnels.
On this tour they escort you through the tunnels safely while providing entertainment, history, personal accounts, comedy and maybe even some surprises.
This tour has been created with you in mind, encouraging exploration and discovery, so please do not hesitate to ask questions and have fun.
It will take less than an hour. The tour walks along clear pathways on one level that are easy.
Please email the walk leader, Arline LaMear at cliffandarline@msn.com, by Thursday, June 20, if you plan to attend. Fee for this tour is $15.
The Saddle Mountain hike is the first destination of the club’s Centennial Hikes.
This difficult hiking trail is 4.5 miles heavily trafficked out and back.
The trail has been upgraded after the recent rains. You will see beautiful wild flowers and Mt. St. Helens and the Pacific Ocean from the top of the mountain.
The summit is formed from basalt rock.
If you plan to participate, please call Michael Dubb at 503-791-5325 by June 28.
This hike is an annual memorial hike for Michael’s mother, Phyllis Dubb, a longtime member of the club.
All hikers will meet at the parking lot on the river side of Marine Drive just West of Burger King, between 2nd and 3rd streets. Car pooling will be arranged there.
This friendly club welcomes newcomers. It is not necessary to be a member to join in a hike. Dogs are not allowed, however.
For more information, call the hike leader or visit angorahikingclub.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.