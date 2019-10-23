OCEAN PARK, Wash. — “Spooktacular,” a new Halloween social and show, will take place Oct. 31 at the Crown Alley Irish Pub, 21712 Pacific Highway, Ocean Park, Wash., beginning with open mic at 7 p.m. with an unusual dance performance at 8:30 p.m. There will be face painting, arts and crafts, games and a costume contest for chilrend and adults.
Organized by Annika Kay, a dance instructor at Beach Ballet studio. For information, www.beachballet98631.com
