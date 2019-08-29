What a summer it has been. While our sunny weather has been spotty, the Columbia-Pacific truly remains the place to be for all things culture. From festivals to concerts, art walks, theater productions, pop-up and outdoor events, we live in area rich with things to do.
June kicked off with Astoria Pride, Goonies Day and the Astoria Scandinavian Midsummer Festival and also included new events like the Pyxis Quartet’s performance in total darkness at the Liberty Theatre. Other exciting additions throughout the summer included the Ferry Street Block Party in July, new bars like Blaylock’s Whiskey Bar, food carts and markets like the Warrenton Farmers Market. This year’s Astoria Music Festival in June was full of youthful energy as the the festival focused solely on its young artists program.
There were also a number of outdoor concerts at Waikki Beach at Cape Disappointment State Park, outdoor summer movies in Astoria and 10th Street Stage concerts at the Astoria Library. There were also many outdoor events, hikes, and, of course, sandcastle competitions.
This summer’s theater productions were a treat. From the Peninsula Association of Performing Artists production of “Mary Poppins” and the Peninsula Players “Blithe Spirit” to the premiere of “The Gearhart Hotel” at the Liberty Theatre and “And Then There Were None” and “Nunsense" at the Coaster Theatre (now in the final weekend of performances) as well as the classic “Shanghaied in Astoria,” which celebrated its 35th anniversary this year and has a few remaining performances through early September, made for a diverse pallet of shows to see.
There were also terrific annual festivals and events like Astoria Regatta, the Clatsop County Fair with the rising Midland band, the Washington State International Kite Festival and the Seaside Beach Volley Tournament.
This list is not exhaustive and none of this would be possible without the perennial creative and civic spirit that makes our coast one the best of places to be in the summer and year round.
